NYC man released after allegedly attacking police officer despite past attempted murder charge of an officer

A Bronx man who was arrested Sunday for allegedly attacking an NYPD police officer has been released without bail – despite having once been charged with the attempted murder of another police officer more than a decade ago.

Isus Thompson, 38, attacked the officer just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and E 194 Street, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News.

The suspect struck the officer with a black backpack containing a metal safe, along with other items, the complaint states.

The officer suffered swelling and "substantial pain" to his right ear and the right side of his head and was treated at a local Bronx hospital, according to the complaint. He said he experienced "annoyance, alarm and fear for his physical safety."

The officer attempted to arrest the suspect, but he flailed around, twisted his body, and refused to be handcuffed, the complaint says.

Thompson was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and misdemeanor possession of a weapon, among other charges. Court records show that Judge Audrey Stone released Thompson without bail.

Thompson was involved in another altercation with police in 2008, according to criminal records. Sources familiar with the matter told Fox News that officers responded to a 911 call of Thompson smoking marijuana in a park in Queens. When they tried to ask for his identification, Thompson allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the arresting officer.

Court records seen by Fox News say that Thompson was convicted of attempted murder in the second degree and sentenced to five years for attacking the officer. He was paroled in 2012.

"Arrested in ’08 for the attempted murder of a police officer, the same man was again arrested Sun. for attacking a #Bronx cop from behind. Late last night, this violent criminal was released without bail," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted. "Do we have to wait for him to kill someone before this is taken seriously?"