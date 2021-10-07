NYC man trying to jump from moving bus stopped by Good Samaritans

A New York City transit bus passenger attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle after reportedly missing his stop.

The video, posted by Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday, shows the unidentified man with one leg out of the window as two male rescuers attempt to stop his jump by grabbing his arm. In the process, the rebellious passenger repeatedly demanded they allow him to jump.

The man continued to yell "get off of me" and "let me go" to those preventing him from jumping.

"Stop the bus please, stop the bus," yelled another passenger.

At one point, the unidentified jump-man tries to bite a passenger's hand. Another exclaimed, "You're not going to bite me," leading to a tugging match.

As the bus comes to a stop, the two men let him go to allowing him to exit the bus.

The jump-man appears to try and spit on his savior, who then helps him by pushing him out of the window.

"Man Idc What y'all say, but If A Man Attempts To Bite Me, I Wouldn’t Still Try And Help Him. Whatever Happens To Him, Happens To Him," wrote one YouTube commenter.

"I wish I lived in New York :(" added another.