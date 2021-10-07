Expand / Collapse search
Elderly NYC woman dragged, punched in attempt to steal purse in broad daylight, video shows

Would-be purse-snatcher in Brooklyn left scene empty-handed, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 65-year-old New York City woman was seen on video being chased, dragged and punched during an attempted robbery in broad daylight last week, authorities said.

The violent attack happened in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, the NYPD said. The woman is seen on surveillance video walking near the intersection of St. Edwards Street and Willoughby Avenue near Fort Greene Park when a man on a bicycle approaches her from behind.

The video shows the hooded man dismount from the bicycle and running after the woman, chasing her down the sidewalk and into the middle of the street. He is seen grabbing hold of her purse and swinging the woman around, but the victim refuses to let go of the purse.

The suspect then punches the victim multiple times in the face and drags her on the ground before punching her again, according to the video. He is later seen fleeing empty-handed from the area on the bicycle.

Police said the woman was able to keep her purse, which held money from cashing in aluminum cans, WPIX reported. She was treated at a hospital for pain and swelling to her face, back pain and abrasions to her body.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

Authorities have asked for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect.

