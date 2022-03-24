NYC man attempts broad daylight kidnapping of teen girl in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are searching for a man in connection to a broad daylight kidnapping attempt on a teen girl who was walking alone in Brooklyn on Sunday, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl was walking along Pitkin Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV began following her, police said.

Surveillance video police released shows the vehicle parking on the street as the girl walks on the sidewalk. An unknown male can be seen jumping out of the SUV and running up to the teen.

Police said the man tried to grab a laundry cart that the girl was pushing and attempted to convince her several times to come with him.

The girl refused to go with him and was able to run away to safety, according to police.

The male can be seen on video returning to his vehicle and driving away on Pitkin Avenue.

Police said the girl wasn't injured during the confrontation.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.