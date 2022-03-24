Expand / Collapse search
Suspects wanted in unprovoked beating of woman on subway, police say

Good Samaritan tried to help, also got assaulted

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
New York police are looking for two suspects after a subway assault in Brooklyn.

The incident took place at 5:25 p.m. March 2 on a southbound "A" train approaching the Jay Street subway station.

(NYPD Crime Stoppers)

A 28-year-old woman was approached by the men who, without provocation, punched her in the face multiple times, police told CBS New York

A 29-year-old man reportedly tried to help the woman during the attack, but was also assaulted. 

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while the man refused medical treatment. 

NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call their hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. This case has a reward up to $3500 for information. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

