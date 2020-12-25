NYC man accused of shooting cop twice in the back on Christmas Eve apologizes

A 20-year-old New York City man who allegedly shot a cop twice in the back on Christmas Eve with a pink gun – and failed to breach his bulletproof vest – told reporters he was sorry Friday.

William Moss is accused of shooting NYPD Officer Connor Boalick, 27, in the back as he was taking a statement from Moss’ girlfriend. Her mother had called 911 after he allegedly threatened to harm the family, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday night.

"Thank God the vest he was wearing protected him, and his partners protected him," de Blasio said, condemning the suspect’s alleged violence on Christmas.

Moss, when asked by the New York Post if he had any message for Boalick on Friday, responded: "I’m sorry, officer. I wish it never happened."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Thursday that Boalick would be OK. One bullet penetrated his vest but not the officer’s skin.

"On this Christmas Eve into Christmas, I would say that somebody is absolutely looking out for us here in the NYPD tonight, not only with the officer in hand, but every man and woman out there putting a gun and shield on and going out there to protect New Yorkers," the city’s police commissioner, Dermot Shea, said at a news conference Thursday night. "I would thank God that we are not here under more dire circumstances."

Shea said a woman had called 911, frantically asking for officers to respond after her daughter’s boyfriend allegedly threatened to shoot her home up. Officers from the 77th Precinct arrived, met the complainants, and were ambushed

"Looking at the bodycams…you see incredible bravery by the officers," Shea said. "You see the girlfriend point out, and next thing, you hear shots being fired."

Two other officers responded immediately, firing at least seven shots, and apprehending Moss one or two blocks away.

"He is in a little pain, but he is in extremely good spirits," Shea said of Boalick.