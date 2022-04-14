NYC elementary school slashing sends Bronx teacher, school security guard to hospital: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security agent at a New York City elementary school was slashed in the neck by a suspect who allegedly came looking to assault at teacher Thursday morning, NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. at P.S. 069 Journey Prep School in the Bronx.

The suspect is a 23-year-old male who had a prior relationship with a teacher at the school, an NYPD spokeswoman told Fox News Digital. Charges against him remained pending. Despite local reports, the accused slasher was not a noncustodial parent of a student at the school.

TEEN SUSPECT ARRAIGNED, VICTIM IDENTIFIED FOLLOWING SHOOTING NEAR NYC HIGH SCHOOL

The suspect attempted to enter the school but was confronted by a school safety agent, the NYPD spokeswoman said. The suspect got into a dispute with the female teacher and attempted to assault her, but the school safety agent intervened. The safety agent was slashed in the neck by an unknown weapon, and the teacher was punched in the back of the head, where she suffered bruising, police said.

Both the teacher and the school safety agent were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD spokeswoman declined to say where the altercation happened, including whether it happened outside the school or whether the suspect made it inside into hallways or into a classroom.

News 12 The Bronx reported that ambulances and parents were outside the school Thursday morning.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the slashing took place at PS 069, but only disclosed that an "intruder" attempted to assault a teacher and praised the "heroic act by a school safety agent," who intervened. The mayor vowed that the suspect would "face justice" and that he would not tolerate "violence in our schools." Referencing a debate on whether schools should keep safety officers that came up during his campaign, Adams said this incident reaffirms his answer, which is "yes."

The incident comes less than a week after 16-year-old honor student Angellyh Yambo was killed, and two other teens were wounded steps away from University Heights Secondary School in the Bronx. Police said a 17-year-old opened fire after getting into an argument with suspected gang members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams on Thursday also vowed to keep children safe and secure following Tuesday’s subway mass shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Adams commended New York City David C. Banks for locking down schools in the area as NYPD scoured the city searching for the suspected gunman. Children on their way to school were reportedly among the total 29 people injured. Ten people suffered gunshot wounds.