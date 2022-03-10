NYC convicted killer, 83, arrested after allegedly dumping body parts, human head found in apartment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 83-year-old transgender woman who has twice been convicted of killing women has been arrested after the dismembered body parts of another woman were found in New York City over the past week, according to police and local reports.

Harvey Marcelin, a parolee who has spent more than 50 years in state prison, was charged with concealment of a body, the NYPD confirmed to FOX5 New York. Police said more charges are expected.

The investigation began last week when a human torso believed to belong to 68-year-old Susan Layden was discovered inside a trash bag in a shopping cart in East New York, according to local reports.

A human leg was then found inside a parked car on Monday in Cypress Hills – about two miles from where the torso was discovered, WCBS-TV reported.

Detectives eyed Marcelin, who lived nearby and was seen on surveillance video allegedly dumping human remains near her apartment, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

When detectives went to question Marcelin at her apartment, investigators reportedly found a severed human head inside.

Marcelin has previously been convicted of two grisly killings that happened nearly 40 years ago.

She was convicted of murder in the shooting death of her girlfriend in Manhattan in 1983, the New York Daily News reported. Marcelin was sentenced to 20 years to life but was freed in 1984 on lifetime parole.

Less than a year later, Marcelin stabbed to death another girlfriend and dumped remains in Central Park, according to the reports. She was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Marcelin was released on parole in August 2019, according to a New York state database.

Marcelin was being held at Riker’s Island. The case is still under investigation.