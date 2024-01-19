Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

NYC baby dead after being burned by apartment radiator leak

11-month-old boy found unconscious in Brooklyn residence Friday morning

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 11-month-old baby died Friday after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to New York City police.

2 CHILDREN DEAD IN RURAL MISSOURI HOME EXPLOSION

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. found the boy unconscious in an apartment bedroom, where steam continued to spew from the heating unit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

A baby has been reported dead after being burned by a leaking apartment radiator in New York City. (Fox News)

An investigation was underway, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A radiator malfunction was blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who suffered steam burns in a New York City apartment in 2016.