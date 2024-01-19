Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

2 children dead in rural Missouri home explosion

2 adults, 1 of whom was injured, survived Defiance, MO, house blast

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A house exploded in a rural area of eastern Missouri on Friday, killing two children, authorities said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., FIREFIGHTERS JUMP INTO ACTION AS EXPLOSION DESTROYS CONVENIENCE STORE: VIDEO

Emergency responders were called just before 7:45 a.m. to a home in Defiance, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. Two children were trapped in the house, but the intense flames prevented responders from getting to them.

St. Louis, Branson, Springfield crime

Two children were killed Friday in a Defiance, Missouri, home explosion. (Fox News Digital)

Two adults who lived in the home survived, authorities said. One suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The other wasn't hurt.

A St. Charles County police officer also was treated for a minor injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the explosion is under investigation and authorities haven't released the children's names.