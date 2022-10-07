Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NY state police superintendent resigns amid internal investigation

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that Superintendent Nigrelli is being investigated for his handling of personnel matters

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters.

In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for "his years of public service" and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis.

Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NYC MAN ATTEMPTED TO SMUGGLE 3 BURMESE PYTHONS IN HIS PANTS ACROSS US-CANADA BORDER

Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.

The Albany Times has reported that one of the incidents under investigation is whether Nigrelli shielded a human resources officer from complaints about how the officer handled certain personnel issues.

The Albany Times has reported that one of the incidents under investigation is whether Nigrelli shielded a human resources officer from complaints about how the officer handled certain personnel issues.

Hochul told the Albany Times Union’s editorial board on Tuesday that she had ordered her counsel’s office to investigate allegations against Bruen.

NYC MOM ACCUSED OF DROWNING 3 KIDS AT CONEY ISLAND BEACH INDICTED FOR MURDER

Among them, according to the newspaper: whether he had shielded a senior human resources official from complaints about her own handling of personnel issues.