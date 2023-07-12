NY cop arrested for allegedly sending herself menacing texts was in relationship with chief: lawsuit

A police officer in New York , who was arrested on criminal charges after allegedly sending herself menacing text messages and then blaming her colleagues, is now accused of having a sexual relationship with the police chief, according to lawsuit filings.

Ossining police officer Emily Hirshowitz was charged last month with three counts of first-degree filing a false instrument, a felony, and four counts of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, according to local media.

In May of last year, Hirshowitz reportedly filed a complaint with the DA's office regarding harassing and anonymous texts she received on her personal phone. She claimed "that a fellow police officer or multiple police officers at my department are involved" and pushed for an investigation to expose the alleged perpetrator, according to local media.

The texts reportedly urged her to commit suicide and others stated she is a "dumb [expletive]," "useless" and a "reject." The DA's office ultimately determined this year she had sent the texts to herself.

NEW YORK COP ALLEGEDLY SENT HERSELF MENACING TEXTS, THEN BLAMED COLLEAGUES: PROSECUTOR

After her arrest, former Ossining officers Louis Rinaldi and Andrea Zambrano filed a lawsuit against the village and local leaders alleging that Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester "was having an ongoing sexual relationship" with Hirshowitz and tried to blame Rinaldi for the menacing text messages. The suit claims Sylvester was behind Hirshowitz's initial complaint to the DA's office accusing Rinaldi of sending the texts.

FLORIDA COP LOSES IT WHEN ANOTHER OFFICER PULLS HIM OVER FOR DANGEROUS SPEED: 'I'M GOING TO WORK, MY MAN'

"Sylvester … conducted numerous interviews of police officers, directly asking each officer if they were aware the Officer [Louis] Rinaldi was sending the texts to Officer Emily Hirshowitz," the lawsuit claims, according to the New York Post.

Rinaldi and Zambrano claim in their suit that Sylvester unfairly forced them to resign after butting heads with the chief and being suspended without pay following internal departmental charges.

Rinaldi resigned in May, while Zambrano resigned in 2020, according to the New York Post. The suit claims Sylvester has interfered with them securing employment at other police departments.

"OPD is having trouble recruiting people because of the hostile and manipulative tactics of Chief Sylvester and the support he has received from village officials who have looked the other way for many years," Zambrano's attorney George Hritz told Fox News Digital.

He added that higher-ups at the department are "quietly supporting" the legal efforts.

HOW TO IGNORE YOUR FRIEND'S TEXT MESSAGES AND PRETEND YOU NEVER SAW THEM

"Our clients look forward to bringing even more evidence to light and to presenting their case in open court. Excellent new leadership can be found among existing personnel of the OPD, including people already employed in its upper ranks, several of whom who have been quietly supporting our efforts," Hritz said.

After Hirshowitz's arrest, Sylvester allegedly pushed for a lighter punishment than what was doled out to Rinaldi and Zambrano when they faced unrelated department charges.

"Sylvester told [village officials] that Hirshowitz had been set up by Plaintiffs Rinaldi and Zambrano and personally recommended she not be suspended without pay," the lawsuit states.

Hirshowitz was ultimately suspended with pay, local media reported last month.

The village’s legal counsel questioned if the plaintiffs had evidence to back up their claims and called the allegations "ludicrous."

"Some (claims) are so ludicrous that you don’t dignify them with a denial," lawyer Brian Sokoloff told the Westchester Journal News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sokoloff told Fox News Digital that the lawsuit is a "a disgusting misuse of a court to slander a dedicated police chief" by two former officers who "voluntarily left their employment with the Village."

"Apparently, they are unable to secure work as a police officer anywhere else. In this country, every court clerk’s office is open for anyone to sue anyone for anything, but when, lacking evidence, you insert lies designed to destroy a man’s reputation, there are consequences," Sokoloff said.