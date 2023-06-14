Florida cop arrested, relieved of duty for 'reckless driving' of marked police cruiser

A Florida city police officer was reportedly arrested and stripped of his duties after being pulled over by a county sheriff's deputy for alleged reckless driving.

Officer Alexander Shaouni was allegedly driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone in a marked Orlando Police Department vehicle when he was pulled over by a deputy of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to police dashcam footage.

The deputy activated his lights and raced to catch up with Shaouni's SUV after reportedly noticing him speeding down a local road.

"Over 100 miles an hour trying to catch up to him," the deputy noted, according to video.

When the deputy finally caught up to Shaouni, who had turned his own lights on before pulling over, the two got into an argument, with Shaouni emphasizing that he was on the way to work.

"I am going into work, my man," Shaouni told the deputy. "Why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?"

"Because you are going 80 in a 45," the deputy replied.

"I am going to work," Shaouni said, indicating his Orlando Police Department uniform. "What does it look like I’m dressed for, what does it look like I’m dressed for?"

Following their back-and-forth, footage showed Shaouni refusing to give the deputy his driver's license before getting back into his vehicle and speeding off again.

Authorities identified Shaouni by his badge and police cruiser, and he was ultimately charged with resisting an officer, reckless driving and fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active, according to the New York Post.

Shaouni was subsequently relieved of duty and an investigation is pending, according to the Post.

"The Orlando Police Department was notified by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 9th that OPD Officer Alexander Shaouni was involved in an incident that occurred in Seminole County that resulted in criminal charges," the Orlando Police Department said in a statement to local WESH 2 News.

"Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s criminal investigation and OPD’s Internal Affairs investigation."