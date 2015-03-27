NTSB arrives at scene of Ted Stevens plane crash, is unable to interview survivors

Federal investigators have arrived at the scene of the Ted Stevens plane crash to begin examining the wreckage.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah Hersman said investigators had to hike to the scene and got there Wednesday afternoon. She said the engine was loosely attached to the frame, and that a wing was folded back at a 45-degree angle and had slightly penetrated the fuselage.

Hersman said her teams wanted to interview the four survivors Wednesday but couldn't because of their medical conditions.

She said investigators still don't know what caused the crash, but weather is one area being looked at. The crash killed the former Alaska senator and four others.