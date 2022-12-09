Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
North Dakota suspect wounded in police shootout

Williston, ND, officials declined to say whether the officers were on paid leave

Associated Press
A person who fled on foot from Williston police was wounded Friday in an exchange of gunfire with officers, police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle blocking traffic at a city intersection around 3:40 a.m., the Bismarck Tribune reported. Two officers chased the person on foot, and police say the person and officers exchanged gunfire. The person was hit; neither officer was injured, the department said.

Williston, N.D., police shot and wounded a suspect who opened fire on them while fleeing on foot.

The officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived and took the person to the hospital.

The police department did not immediately provide any details about the person or his or her condition. Authorities also did not immediately identify the officers involved.

The department declined to say whether the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave, which is common as investigations are pending.