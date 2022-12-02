Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

Nebraska police officer shoots, injures man who pointed gun at them

Dannie Emrick, 53, of Gering, NE, is in stable condition after pointing a gun at an officer

Associated Press
A western Nebraska police officer shot and injured an armed man whom police had been called to help, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday in a news release.

The patrol said it’s investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday morning in Gering.

Dannie Emrick, 53, was shot in rural Gering, Nebraska, in an armed confrontation with an unidentified police officer.

Dannie Emrick, 53, was shot in rural Gering, Nebraska, in an armed confrontation with an unidentified police officer. (Fox News)

Gering police were called to a home for a report of a man threatening to harm himself, police said. As officers encountered the man, identified as 53-year-old Dannie Emrick. He pointed a gun at the officers, and one of the officers fired several shots at Emrick, hitting him, according to police.

Emrick was rushed to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was in stable condition on Friday, the patrol said. Officials have not released the name of the officer who shot Emrick.