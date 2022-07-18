North Dakota man wanted for attempted murder in Bismarck arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities say they have caught up with a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck.

The 38-year-old man has been on the run since last Tuesday when police say he fired a gun at a vehicle. Officials say he was taken into custody Sunday night at a residence in Mandan by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from local police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Two days after he was accused of firing a gun at a vehicle, he led officers on a chase through Bismarck. Police broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

BIDEN ISSUES MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FOR 40 OF THE 53 NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES

NORTH DAKOTA POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS MAN OUTSIDE OF APARTMENT COMPLEX

Law enforcement continued to follow up on leads including one on Friday that caused them to close some streets and businesses around the Bismarck Hotel, but he was nowhere to be found.