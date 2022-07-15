Biden issues major disaster declaration for 40 of the 53 North Dakota counties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for many of North Dakota's 53 counties which sustained damage caused during a series of snow storms in April.

The declaration was approved for 40 of the state’s 53 counties, and allows for FEMA assistance to help recover from the storms’ damages.

"This presidential disaster declaration will unlock FEMA public assistance to help our local governments, agencies and communities recover from extensive infrastructure damage and make resources available to help build resiliency against the long-term risk of future flooding," said Gov. Doug Burgum.

The spring storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 residents, caused more than $57 million in damage and later led to spring flooding.