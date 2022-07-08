North Dakota police officer shoots man outside of apartment complex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Fargo police officer shot a person Friday morning after authorities responded to a call about two people slumped over in a van that turned out to be stolen, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was shot by an officer after driving out of a garage at an apartment complex and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibloski said. A man was arrested at the scene. Zibloski said a third person who was in the van fled the area and police are searching for him.

The officer was not injured. It's not known whether any of the three people in the van were armed.

The van had been reported stolen in Fargo earlier this week. The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol in shootings involving police, KFGO radio reported.