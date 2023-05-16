Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Published

North Dakota man charged with manslaughter in Minot bar shooting

Travis McDermott engaged in a verbal altercation with Grayson Sletto before killing him

Associated Press
A Minot man has been charged with manslaughter involving a deadly weapon in the death of another man during an argument at a nightclub.

Travis Everett McDermott, 40, was charged after the shooting early Sunday at The Original Bar & Nightclub in Minot left 32-year-old Greyson Sletto, of Willow City, dead from two gunshot wounds, the Minot Daily News reported.

Investigators said security footage showed Sletto arguing with McDermott at a table in the nightclub. McDermott told investigators he drew his weapon after Sletto threatened to fight him, according to court records.

Fargo, Bismarck, Minot crime

Travis McDermott has been charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing another man at a Minot, North Dakota nightclub. (Fox News)

Video shows Sletto pushing McDermott to the ground, prompting him to fire twice at Sletto, according to court records.

McDermott is also charged with reckless endangerment-extreme indifference with a dangerous weapon.

During a first court appearance Monday, McDermott said he would apply for a public defender. A judge ordered a $500,000 cash or surety bond for him. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.