North Dakota
Published

North Dakota authorities investigating police shooting of motorist who fled officers

ND motorist had an outstanding warrant on a methamphetamine trafficking charge

Associated Press
North Dakota authorities are investigating the non-fatal police shooting of a motorist they say fled officers in Bismarck.

Burleigh County deputies and Bismarck police were pursuing a fleeing vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when it stopped in south Bismarck. A 34-year-old man exited the vehicle with a handgun and officers fired at him, the sheriff's office and police department said in a joint statement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, then booked into the county jail. He had an outstanding warrant on a methamphetamine trafficking charge, police said. He also faces charges of fleeing and reckless endangerment.

North Dakota police are investigating the shooting of a fleeing motorist. The motorist was allegedly armed when he was shot. (Fox News)

One officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. All the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard under department policies. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.