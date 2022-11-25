Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Published

North Dakota driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for Interstate 94 crash that killed a woman

2 other ND residents where also injured in the crash

Associated Press
The driver of a pickup involved in a summer crash on Interstate 94 that killed a Hazen woman has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Wyatt Staloch, 27, of Jamestown, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to charges stemming from the July 12 crash near Oriska.

Staloch allegedly fled the scene after the collision that killed 42-year-old Christina Anderson, of Hazen, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Authorities arrested him later that day. He was charged with felony duty in a fatal accident, duty in an accident involving injury, and duty in an accident involving serious injury.

Anderson was a passenger pickup that was pulling a flatbed car trailer. The trailer and pickup were rear-ended by the pickup driven by Staloch.

The driver of the pickup towing the trailer and a teenage passenger, both from Hazen, were transported to a Fargo hospital.