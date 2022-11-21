Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
North Dakota man dies following collision with school bus

ND bus driver, 7 students on the bus were not injured in the accident

Associated Press
A man whose crossover SUV collided with a school bus in northwestern North Dakota earlier this week has died from his injuries, authorities said Saturday.

The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Carmie Nelson, of Kenmare, died Friday at a Minot hospital. He was driving a Ford Edge Tuesday afternoon that struck the Berthold Public Schools bus on a highway in Ward County near Carpio. The bus failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

A passenger in the Ford, 90-year-old Helen Nelson, of Kenmare, suffered serious injuries. Her condition has not been released.

The 79-year-old driver of the school bus and seven juvenile students riding the bus were not injured, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.