Woman accused of trespassing at CIA headquarters allegedly breaks court order, shows up to Obama's home

A North Carolina woman accused of trespassing at CIA headquarters four times, including one alleged instance in which she asked to speak with “Agent Penis,” also showed up at former President Obama’s home, a federal judge said Tuesday.

Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, allegedly violated a court order to stay away from all government-related facilities when she visited Obama’s residence outside Washington D.C., U.S. District Court Judge John Anderson said during a status hearing, according to Washington's WTOP-FM.



She was charged with criminal trespassing after allegedly entering CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., in late April and early May. She allegedly tried to enter through the main entrance on four separate occasions, claiming she applied for a job with the agency. On one occasion, she allegedly said she left an ID card at the gate and asked to speak with “Agent Penis.”

She had been released before trial. Anderson said on Tuesday that the court would not try to revoke Hernandez’s pre-trial release despite the new allegations.

“You have to meet people halfway,” Anderson told Hernandez in court. “We’re trying to help you, not punish you. You shouldn’t be going to places like the CIA and the Obamas’ house. You have to fight the callings, and you just can’t go back there. We all want to get this resolved in a nonjudicial way.”

”I won’t go back there,” Hernandez told the judge. “Tell me what to do, and I will abide by the law.”

Federal public defender, Whitney Minter, said she’s working with prosecutors and probation officials to determine a way to resolve the case without a trial. She added that Hernandez is considering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Her next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, WTOP-FM reported.