CIA staff complained about Obama White House's political correctness, new book claims

A new book claims that top CIA employees have compared President Trump favorably to his predecessor, indicating that former President Barack Obama's administration micromanaged intelligence matters and was too concerned with political correctness.

The revelation comes in commentator Doug Wead's new book "Inside Trump's White House: The Real Story of His Presidency," which is set for release on Nov. 26. Wead cites an unnamed White House source who claims CIA officials leveled complaints against the Obama administration during a meeting with then-CIA director Mike Pompeo.

"They met with the agency’s top five staff members. Someone from the White House asked about the major differences between the Trump administration and that of its predecessor," Wead wrote. "Was there something the Trump folks could be doing better? One answer given was that in the last administration, everything was being run from the White House.

The president’s staff was very operationally involved. If the CIA wanted to buy furniture in one of its foreign stations, it might require the White House to sign off on the purchase."

According to Wead's source, Trump decentralized control and gave more freedom to agencies.

"The new Trump theory was to let them make choices. If they’re not making those decisions themselves, then we can always pull it back up. So that was the first thing," Wead's White House source said, according to the excerpt.

“Next thing they said was that, in the previous administration, they spent a lot of time in the White House doing nonstop PC [political correctness] meetings.

They would have a meeting every week, and at the conclusion of the meeting there was always the suggestion, ‘Let’s meet again in two weeks.’ Nothing was ever resolved. Nothing was ever good enough."