North Carolina teenager, aspiring truck mechanic, killed on way to senior prom

A teenager headed to prom in North Carolina was killed on Saturday in a car crash after he decided last-minute that he wanted to go to the event.

Will Turner, 17, was set to graduate from North Stokes High School in Danbury, North Carolina, according to The Charlotte Observer. He was going to attend trucking school with hopes of becoming a diesel mechanic.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Turner veered off the road while driving a Ford Taurus and hit two trees in Stokes County. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, they added.

State highway patrol troopers said speed was one factor in the accident.

Bonnie Roberts, Turner's grandmother, said the teenager found a rock that read "I'm ready" just hours before the crash.

"Yesterday before his accident, William Turner found 1 of those rocks people leave so you can post pics on fb. If yall look close to what it says on the rock. Says I'M READY! I think God was letting us know he was coming to get Will to bring him home to heaven. God may have been ready but we were not. Oh my sweet grandson. How our hearts are broken," Roberts said in a Facebook post. "We love and miss you so much."

Turner's foster mom, Tina Lawson, said he was "the sweetest, most loving kid you have ever met," FOX 8 reported.

"If you needed something and he had it, it was yours. He just gave," she added.

North Stokes High School Principal Ricky Vernon told ABC 45 that Turner was known for his sense of humor.

"He would crack you up with a joke every day," Vernon said.