Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina student in good condition after being hit by Tesla

NC Tesla driver failed to stop for stopped school bus while children exited

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A North Carolina teenager who was struck by a car this week while departing a school bus in Halifax County is now in good condition, a hospital spokesperson said Friday.

Tillman Mitchell, a 17-year-old student at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, had just exited the school bus and was walking across the street to his house when he was hit by a 2022 Tesla Model Y, according to the State Highway Patrol.

He was flown to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon and was listed in good condition Friday morning, said hospital spokesperson Kristin Kelly.

The driver, identified as Dr. Howard Gene Yee, a 51-year-old dentist in Roanoke Rapids, failed to stop for the stopped school bus, which highway patrol said was displaying all of its activated warning devices.

NORTH CAROLINA SENATE APPROVES BILL THAT WILL REDUCE WAIT-TIME FOR PERMIT HOLDERS TO DRIVE UNSUPERVISED

A North Carolina teenager who was hit by Tesla while getting off a school bus is in good condition.

A North Carolina teenager who was hit by Tesla while getting off a school bus is in good condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

First Sgt. Christopher Knox of the State Highway Patrol said the initial assessment indicated it was a case of distracted driving. Investigators are looking into whether the Tesla was in autopilot mode at the time of the crash, he said.

Yee was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and charged with reckless driving and "passing stop school bus striking a person," according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Yee's dental office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.