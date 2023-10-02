North Carolina police search for suspect who allegedly followed, groped victim in a residence hall

The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill released photos of a suspect who allegedly committed a sexual assault at one of the campus’s residence halls on Monday night.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, police put out an alert to students, faculty and staff, saying they were investigating a report of a groping or sexual assault at McClinton Residence Hall.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m., and according to the preliminary investigation, the suspect followed the victim into the building’s lobby and stairwell.

ROADSIDE STRANGLING VICTIM IDENTIFIED 33 YEARS LATER AS POLICE HUNT KILLER

Once the suspect caught up with the victim, police said, the suspect groped the victim and left using the lobby stairwell.

Police described the suspect as a male between the ages of 18 and 22. He has short curly hair, and at the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing shorts and a muted green shirt.

NORTH CAROLINA LAW ENFORCEMENT USING AI TO COMBAT INCREASE IN DISTRACTED DRIVERS

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police added, and no other information was available.

Police ask anyone with information about the groping to either call 911 or UNC police at 919-962-8100.

The campus offers support and resources for anyone who has experienced sexual violence at the university.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the police department’s press release, the Gender Violence Services Coordinators provide confidential support and advocacy for any student, faculty, staff or post-doctoral scholar impacted by sexual violence, relationship violence, stalking, or sexual and gender-based harassment. More information about the services can be found by visiting gvsc.unc.edu or by calling 919-962-1343.