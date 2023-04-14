Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Married couple identified as 2 dead in plane crash near Las Vegas

NV police did not report any injuries on the ground

Associated Press
A pilot and his wife were identified Thursday as the two people killed earlier this week when a small private plane crashed south of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner's office said the victims were Glen Robert McKenna, 72, and Bonnie Jean McKenna, 70, of Cal-Nev-Ari, a rural town near Nevada's southern tip.

The plane crashed around 5 a.m. Tuesday north of the town's Kidwell Airport. The McKennas were the only people on board, authorities have said, and there were no reports of injuries on the ground.

A married couple has been identified as the two victims in a plane crash near Las Vegas.

Federal aviation records list Glen McKenna as the owner of the single-engine GlaStar, which was built in 2006.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Cal-Nev-Ari, which is home to about 200 people, is roughly 70 miles from Las Vegas.