North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man pleads guilty to murdering 3-year-old girl in 2017

Adolphus Kimrey II was sentenced to life without parole

Associated Press
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the 2017 death of his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II entered the plea in the death of Mariah Woods in Onslow County Superior Court and was sentenced to life without parole, news outlets reported.

Woods was found dead in Shelter Creek in Pender County on Dec. 2, 2017, days after she was reported missing. Kimrey was charged on January 2018 with first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse.

Kimrey said he was "deeply sorry for the pain and grief" he caused. Defense attorney Wally Paramore told the judge that Kimrey was "completely consumed and inundated by drugs."

Woods died from chloroform toxicity and Kimrey had used chloroform to put her to sleep because he was trying to get high, District Attorney Ernie Lee told the judge. Kimrey told detectives where to find Woods’ body on a map, but refused to take police there himself, he said.

Kristy Woods, the girl’s mother, spoke in court.

"I stand before you a broken, destroyed person," she said. "My family and I will never be the same. Something will always be missing and that is my baby girl."