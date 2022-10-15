Michigan GOP introduces bill classifying gender transition procedures as first-degree child abuse

Legislators in Michigan are mulling a bill that would classify allowing minors to go through gender transition procedures as child abuse.

The legislation, known as House Bill 6454 and introduced by Republicans on Tuesday, states that "a person is guilty of child abuse in the first degree" if a "person knowingly or intentionally consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child."

In the bill, a "person" is described as the parent or guardian of a child or a licensed medical professional.

"People are abusing these children," Republican State Rep. Beau LaFave, one of the bill’s sponsors, told The Hill this week. "The idea that we would be making potentially life-altering changes to 11-, 12-, 13-, 14-, 15-year-old kids when it is illegal for them to have sex is insane. I mean, they’re not responsible enough to smoke a cigarette until they’re 21."

LaFave was joined in sponsoring the bill by Republican State Reps. Ryan Berman, Steve Carra, Luke Meerman and Steve Marino.

LaFave said he is optimistic other Republicans in the state legislature, where Republicans hold a narrow three-seat majority, will join him in supporting the bill.

If the bill were to pass, Michigan would be the second state to make it a felony for parents to consent to letting their children go through gender reassignment procedures.

First-degree child abuse convictions can bring a sentence of life in prison in the state of Michigan.

