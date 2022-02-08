Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

North Carolina man charged in own mother's stabbing and is being held without bond

Police arrived after a call to find Julie Bostian Corriher, 55, stabbed to death

Associated Press
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged in his mother's stabbing death, a sheriff's office said.

(FILE PHOTO/JaysonPhotography)

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a location in Kannapolis on Monday about a possible stabbing. When they arrived, they found the body of Julie Bostian Corriher, 55, lying in the yard near an outdoor camper, news outlets reported.

Corriher was stabbed in the upper chest with a large knife, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies located Hayden Perry Jones, 24, just down the street and took him into custody. Jones is charged with murder, and is being held without bond. It's not immediately known if he has an attorney.

