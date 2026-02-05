DHS issues warning about trend of domestic partners poisoning loved ones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Domestic partners using chemical and biological toxins to harm or kill victims has increased over the past five years, according to a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence bulletin distributed to law enforcement and public safety partners.

The January assessment, prepared by the DHS Intelligence Division within the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, identifies the worrying trend which officials say makes it challenging for detection, investigation and prosecution because symptoms can mimic natural illness.

DHS said in the bulletin that it has "moderate confidence" that domestic partners are increasingly using chemical and biological toxins — including cyanide and ricin — to harm or kill spouses or partners, based on reporting over the last five years.

The judgment is supported by law enforcement reporting, medical facility data and documented cases spanning multiple states and years.

"These cases often initially present as natural illness," the report states, noting that many toxins cause delayed or nonspecific symptoms that complicate medical diagnosis and can obscure criminal intent, delaying intervention and increasing the risk of serious harm or death.

The intelligence bulletin also highlights recent incidents showing the threat posed by the domestic use of chemical and biological toxins.

In one example, a Colorado dentist was convicted of first-degree murder after gradually poisoning his wife with a mix of arsenic, cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a medication commonly found in eye drops.

Arsenic was added to his wife’s protein shakes. She went to the hospital three times in 10 days with symptoms including dizziness and headaches before her condition deteriorated and she died.

Police reported that the dentist purchased a variety of poisons prior to her death.

The document states that similar incidents involving toxic substances in domestic settings have been reported in other states, underscoring persistent public safety risks and challenges for first responders.

According to DHS, domestic partner attacks involving chemical or biological toxins show a pattern in the choice of substances used to harm victims.

Substances used most include antifreeze, eye drops containing tetrahydrozoline, fentanyl, cyanide, thallium, colchicine, veterinary barbiturates and insulin.

The bulletin also says these are often chosen for their accessibility and their ability to mimic natural illness, complicating detection and investigation.

The report also warns that the intentional or accidental use of chemical or biological toxins in homes or public spaces can pose risks beyond the intended target.

Poisons and toxic agents may contaminate air, surfaces or water, exposing children, neighbors, bystanders and first responders to secondary harm.

Emergency personnel may unknowingly enter contaminated environments without proper protective equipment, increasing the risk of secondary exposure and hindering response and investigation efforts.

"If the trend of using chemical or biological toxins to kill or harm continues, we may see an increase in fatalities and long-term health consequences for survivors," the bulletin states, adding that demand for specialized training, equipment and forensic expertise is likely to grow.

DHS has called for increased coordination, awareness and improved detection and response capabilities to address this evolving form of domestic partner violence.