Teens charged in $66M crypto home invasion plot in Scottsdale as search for Nancy Guthrie continues in Tucson

Two California teens were arrested in connection with an Arizona home invasion tied to a $66 million cryptocurrency plot that happened the same day Nancy Guthrie was last seen before disappearing from her Tucson home, about two hours away.

Authorities have not said if the two cases are connected in any way, but the cases do share some bizarre similarities.

The teens, who are not being identified by Fox News Digital because they are both under the age of 18, allegedly posed as delivery drivers to gain access to the Scottsdale home on Jan. 31 before forcing their way inside and duct-taping and assaulting two homeowners inside.

The teenagers had met recently and were extorted by individuals known only as "Red" and "8," court documents state. They were allegedly sent from California with $1,000 to purchase supplies for disguises, restraints and burglary tools.

During the home invasion, one of the victims denied having the cryptocurrency, authorities said. An adult son in the home was able to call police from another room. When officers arrived, the teenagers fled but were later caught and arrested.

One of the teen's mothers contacted law authorities in California to report text messages on his phone discussing him dressing up in a delivery uniform and committing a burglary, court documents said. The messages contained a home address in Scottsdale, authorities said.

Authorities in California contacted the Scottsdale Police Department (SPD) to notify them of a possible burglary. The SPD received that information after the home invasions happened.

Both teens face several felony charges, including burglary, aggravated assault and kidnapping. They were reportedly in possession of a 3D-printed gun, though police said it contained no ammunition and its functionality remains unknown.

The home invasion happened in Scottsdale, located about two hours north of Tucson, where investigators are trying to piece together what happened to Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at home at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Investigators believed Gutherie was kidnapped or abducted. Her blood was found on her porch during the investigation, authorities said Thursday.

TMZ reported receiving a possible ransom note that demanded millions of dollars in cryptocurrency be sent to a specific bitcoin address. The note allegedly contained a deadline. The note TMZ received reportedly contained "an element of ‘or else'."

The note lists two deadlines, the latter of which TMZ said is "much more serious." The first deadline was 5 p.m. Thursday, the FBI confirmed. The second deadline is Monday.

"TMZ Live" hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere said the alleged ransom note was sent to their newsroom and lists demands that change with each deadline. The hosts noted something is "triggered" at each time limit.

Though TMZ did not specify what was in the letter, the outlet reported the second deadline is "much more serious." The Guthrie family posted a video on social media Wednesday afternoon, about 24 hours before the first deadline, pleading with captors to communicate with them and ensure Nancy Guthrie's safe return.

In addition, a California man is facing criminal charges after allegedly demanding bitcoin payments from the Guthrie family. Derrick Callella, 42, a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne, is charged with transmitting a ransom demand related to a kidnapped person, and anonymous interstate communications intended to harass or threaten.

Court documents allege a Tucson TV station received a ransom demand via its online tip portal on Monday requesting payment in bitcoin. After the family released a public plea video on Wednesday, Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law each received texts demanding confirmation of payment, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities claim the texts were traced to an email account belonging to Callella, and IP address records showed they were sent from his house. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he sent the texts and called the family to follow up, leading authorities to obtain an arrest warrant.

The earlier ransom note sent to the TV station has not been directly linked to the texts, according to court documents. Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and the Scottsdale Police Department.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.