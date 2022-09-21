Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Highway Patrol sergeant shoots kidnapping suspect

NC woman who fired at the sergeant is in stable condition, Sgt. Aaron Johnson wasn't injured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A female suspect in a kidnapping on a North Carolina highway was shot and wounded after she fired on a member of the State Highway Patrol early Tuesday, officials said.

The patrol was notified around 6:45 a.m. of multiple hit-and-run crashes between McDowell and Burke counties and a kidnapping on Interstate 40, officials said in a news release. When patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson arrived, he found the truck on the shoulder and a female suspect in the truck bed fired at him, officials said.

When Johnson returned fire, he struck her, officials said. She was transported from the scene and is in stable condition. Officials are trying to identify her.

NORTH CAROLINA'S LOTTERY NUMBERS FOR MONDAY, SEPT. 19

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson shot a kidnapping suspect who was hiding in the bed of her truck.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson shot a kidnapping suspect who was hiding in the bed of her truck.

Johnson wasn't injured and was placed on routine administrative duty, officials said.

NORTH CAROLINA 17-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH 2 COUNTS OF MURDER IN SLAYINGS OF MISSING TEENS, SHERIFF SAYS

The State Bureau of Investigation will oversee the shooting investigation and the State Highway Patrol will investigate the suspect's actions.


 