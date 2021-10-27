Expand / Collapse search
Nor'easter brings windy weather to New England as Gulf Coast forecast to see storms

Some reports along the coast showed wind speeds in excess of 95 miles per hour

By Janice Dean | Fox News
The season’s first nor’easter is bringing incredible wind gusts to New England.  

Wind alerts in the Northeast, New England areas

Wind alerts in the Northeast, New England areas (Credit: Fox News)

Reports along the coast of winds in excess of 95 miles per hour will no doubt bring damage and power outages from eastern Long Island, New York, to coastal Massachusetts

Flood alerts for the New England area

Flood alerts for the New England area (Credit: Fox News)

The rain and flooding risk has diminished, but some areas could see 1-2 inches as the storm eventually pulls away from the coast later Wednesday.

Severe storm threat over the Southeast

Severe storm threat over the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Strong to severe storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes from Texas to southern Mississippi

