All eyes on weekend nor'easter as arctic front forecast to bring snow over Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic

Cold air will return to upper Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 27 Video

National weather forecast for January 27

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Another round of arctic air will move into the eastern half of the country over the next few days, as a powerful coastal storm develops this weekend.

Along this arctic front, some snow will fall over the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians. 

Eastern forecast high temperatures

Eastern forecast high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Bitter cold air will return to the upper Midwest on Friday.

All eyes will be on the nor’easter this weekend, as it rides up the East Coast.  

East Coast snowstorm

East Coast snowstorm (Credit: Fox News)

Computer models are still in disagreement on how much of an impact this storm will have.  

Nor'easter impacts

Nor'easter impacts (Credit: Fox News)

Winter weather advisories are posted from the coastal Carolinas up into New England.  

East Coast winter weather alerts

East Coast winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Residents should stay informed of the latest forecast details. 

Another round of snow will fall across the northern and central Rockies on Thursday, bringing rain over South Texas on Friday.

