Noem shows off mugshots of illegal immigrants with criminal records: 'Unbelievable'



Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem flaunted the Trump administration’s deportation of illegal immigrants with criminal records in a video posted on X. The illegal immigrants featured in Secretary Noem’s video were convicted of arson, child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.

"It really is unbelievable the people that we are able to deport because President Trump is in the White House now," Secretary Noem said in the video. She then proceeded to show the mugshots of three criminal illegal immigrants and describes their convictions.

"Child molesters. Arsonists. Online child predators. These are just a few of the scumbags who were in this country illegally that we arrested over the last few days," Secretary Noem wrote in the post.

Secretary Noem noted that those featured in her video were just some of the criminal illegal immigrants the administration has been able to deport.

During a Tuesday appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Secretary Noem announced that the administration would be enforcing the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which requires those 14 or older who are in the country illegally to register with the federal government.

"What this does is provide them an opportunity to come back someday and to be a part of the American Dream," Noem told Watters.

DHS there will be criminal penalties for migrants who choose not to leave the U.S., fail to register with the federal government and get fingerprinted, and fail to notify the federal government of changes to their address.

Secretary Noem emphasized that DHS is enforcing federal law "that has always been in place" and is not enacting anything new.

"This is not a new law. I am just announcing that I am going to enforce our law, and we’re going to use this tool to make sure that we’re following our law to provide people an opportunity to go home and come back and be a part of our country’s future in the right way."

On Monday, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Secretary Noem would be ending the use of the CBP One app, which allows migrants to board domestic flights. However, they will be allowed to fly if they are doing it to self-deport. Under the Biden administration, the controversial app allowed migrants to fly without sufficient ID.

DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for additional information.

