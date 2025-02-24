Noem ends Biden-era use of controversial app to allow migrants to board flights, except to self-deport

EXCLUSIVE: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is ending the use of the controversial CBP One app to allow migrants to board domestic flights – unless it is being used for their self-deportation.

"Secretary Noem is reversing the horrendous Biden-Era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country and do so without identification," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Under President Trump, TSA and DHS will no longer tolerate this. Aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport," they said.

The Biden administration had expanded the use of the CBP One app to allow migrants to enter the U.S. at ports of entry or via a separate parole process. That process involved them uploading information including a photograph. The Biden administration also allowed for the app to be used by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to verify a migrant without sufficient ID by comparing a photograph of a migrant in DHS records, and also use biometric matching. Those verified would also receive additional physical screening.

While migrants being allowed to board flights without ID predates the Biden administration, the use of the CBP One app has since become a method for identity matching of migrants without acceptable forms of ID. The new policy change ends the use of CBP One at screening checkpoints and TSA’s National Transportation Vetting Center, and also bars air travel for migrants who were paroled or released into the U.S. pending their immigration processing, who do not present a TSA-accepted form of ID, and who are not self-deporting.

It marks the latest crackdown on illegal immigration and also those who have been paroled into the U.S. using the CBP One app. President Donald Trump ordered an end to the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants into the U.S. on his first day in office. His administration has also paused applications for parole programs, and allowed ICE to cancel parole statuses of migrants.

Last week, Noem also reversed a Biden-era extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. That in turn comes after the cancelation of a separate TPS extension for Venezuelan nationals. Noem also signed a memo that deputizes up to 600 State Department officials to act as immigration officers.