Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

No charges for Kansas officers who killed knife-wielding suspect

KS officers' shooting of Taylor Lowery was ruled to have been justified

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor Lowery, 33, was a danger to them and the public during the confrontation on Oct. 13 in a Kwik Shop parking lot.

TOPEKA POLICE OFFICERS FATALLY SHOOT MAN WHO WAS APPROACHING THEM WITH KNIFE

The officers shot Lowery 34 times after he rushed at them with a knife and socket wrench, Kagay said.

Lowery was under the influence of drugs when he was shot, Kagay said.

Five Topeka, Kansas, police officers will not be charged with any criminal wrongdoing for an October incident where they shot a suspect brandishing a knife.

Five Topeka, Kansas, police officers will not be charged with any criminal wrongdoing for an October incident where they shot a suspect brandishing a knife.

Officers first encountered Lowery after his sister reported he was trying to force his way into a bedroom where she was barricaded inside her house, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

INDIANA POLICE SHOOT KNIFE-WIELDING MAN WHO CHARGED AT OFFICER

He waved a knife at officers before driving to the Kwik Shop. He was trying to carjack a vehicle when they told him to put down his weapon, the report said.

He was shot by two officers after he rushed toward them with a knife. Lowery "went down" but got back up, grabbed a socket wrench and began moving toward an officer before three other police officers shot him, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one else was hurt.