No charges for DC officers who shot woman who fired at them

Five officers won't be charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman who shot at police after a robbery in Washington.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Monday that prosecutors concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to pursue charges against the five officers. They were involved in the fatal shooting of Marquesha McMillan on Oct. 26, 2015.

Prosecutors said McMillan and another man, Ned McCallister, attempted to rob a liquor store in Washington. Prosecutors said McMillan fired at officers as she fled the store and then ignored officers' commands to drop the weapon and get on the ground. An autopsy revealed McMillan was shot eight times.