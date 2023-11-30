Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

NJ teen accused of filming customer in department store bathroom, police believe there are more victims

David Reyes, 19, charged with invasion of privacy

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Police in New Jersey arrested a man they say was recording customers in a department store bathroom, and investigators think there could be more victims, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

Police in New Jersey have arrested a teenager for invasion of privacy after he was allegedly caught filming a store customer in a public bathroom. 

Evesham Township Police officers were dispatched to a Burlington department store on South Route 73 on November 26 for a report of suspicious activity.

"The caller/victim reported that while using the public bathroom he observed a cell phone being held under the stall, recording him," police said on Facebook.

The victim notified store employees and police after he left the restroom.

NJ suspect David Reyes

Police in New Jersey arrested 19-year-old David Reyes for invasion of privacy.  (Evesham Township Police)

David Reyes, 19, was arrested after police found him still in the bathroom, according to 6 ABC. 

Police noted on Facebook that probable cause determined that he was purposely recording the victim "using the bathroom, for his own sexual gratification."

Investigators believe that additional victims may be out there.

Stock photo of cell phone with 911

The victim called police and alerted store employees after leaving the bathroom.  (iStock)

Police car

Evesham Township Police believe there are more victims. (iStock)

"His cell phone was recovered. Based on a preliminary investigation, we believe there are more victims," Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller told FOX 29 Philadelphia. "We are doing a search warrant now, so that’s why I want to get the information out into the public." 

Reyes has been released from jail, pending his first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court, Evesham Township Police said. 

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or who believes they have been victimized by Reyes is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line is 856-983-4699 or email MahanD@eveshampd.org.