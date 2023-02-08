NJ councilwoman murder: Shadowy figure seen on camera running near site of unsolved killing

A shadowy figure can be seen running near where a rising star Republican councilwoman in New Jersey was gunned down in her own car last week, just minutes after the murder, newly unveiled video shows.

Police found Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old mother and former EMT, with multiple gunshot wounds in a white Nissan outside her townhouse on Feb. 1 around 7:22 p.m.

Neighbors have told Fox News Digital that they heard between six and nine gunshots – and then the sound of the slain woman's vehicle slamming into a row of parked cars.

The surveillance video, obtained by News 12 New Jersey from an unnamed source, appears to show someone running through the rear of the complex.

It is timestamped at 7:31 p.m., just minutes after the 911 call. The video shows the figure running away through a path near to Dwumfour's home at the Camelot at La Mer complex, according to the outlet.

Sayreville police have asked for anyone with surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments to share video from between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on the night of the crime. They are also seeking dashcam video from drivers who may have been on Ernston Road, Gondek Drive or Point of Woods Drive around that time.

The Middlesex County Prosecutors’ Office said Dwumfour suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county's public information officer told Fox News Digital Wednesday that "We currently have no updates and no comment at this time."

In a series of Facebook posts, a Nigerian man identifying himself as Dwumfour's husband Eze King called for justice and shared photos and videos from their wedding.

In one of the posts, revealed early by MyCentralJersey, he wrote, "My angel you promised to see me by May. I know you breath (sic) through me. I will continue to celebrate you as I have promised you I missed you my love."

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick last week described Dwumfour as a "dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents" and called the slaying "a despicable act."

The community is about 35 miles southwest of New York City. Dwumfour won an upset in a November 2021 election of an incumbent Democrat.

New Jersey's Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement he was "stunned" by the crime.

"Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness," he said. "I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community."

