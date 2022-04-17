Nine people wounded in shooting at South Carolina club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a South Carolina club that wounded at least nine people.

"SLED agents are leading an investigation into a shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County this morning where at least nine people were shot," the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement Sunday. "At this time there are no fatalities."

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Easter morning at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, which was hosting an Easter Bash when the chaos erupted.

"It was scary. We were just trying to get to safety," one witness, Jasasi Williams, told WTOC. "We didn’t know where the shots were coming from. So we just ran to try to get to safety and then we fell, and we were just trying to get to safety because everyone was running and screaming."

Attendees of the bash both inside and outside the facility said they heard the gunfire, with people scattering to get away once the shooting began.

The shooting comes the same weekend that South Carolina was the site of another mass shooting, which resulted in 14 injuries.

That shooting, which resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Jewayne Price, took place at the Columbia Centre Mall Saturday afternoon.

Injuries in that shooting included gunshot wounds, broken bones, and a head injury, but no fatalities have so far been reported.

Police say that shooting was unlikely to be a random act of violence, with a confrontation between people who knew each other preceding the gunfire.

"We don’t believe this was random," Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said at a news conference. "We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire."

The Hampton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.