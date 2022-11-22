Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

NH man pleads guilty to stealing pills from children's treatment home

The Tilton, New Hampshire, man stole Ritalin from Spaulding Academy and Family Services in nearby Northfield

Associated Press
A former worker at a residential treatment home in New Hampshire pleaded guilty Monday to stealing medication from children and replacing it with pills he colored with markers.

According to prosecutors, Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, of Tilton stole Ritalin from children at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield in 2020. He was arrested in March 2021 and pleaded guilty Monday to first degree assault, second degree assault and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.

A Tilton, New Hampshire, man plead guilty to stealing Ritalin from a children's clinic in 2020.

The attorney general’s office said two of the children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.

Poirier will be sentenced Jan. 13.

