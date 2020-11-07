Newlywed NYC couple drowns on Caribbean honeymoon days after marriage

A newlywed Manhattan couple drowned on their Caribbean honeymoon last week — just four days after tying the knot, a new report said.

Muhammad Malik, 26, a Big Apple corporate attorney, and his 29-year-old wife, Dr. Noor Shah, a surgeon in the city, died on Oct. 28 while honeymooning at a Turks and Caicos Islands resort, family members told Newsday.

“It’s a devastating loss,” Malik’s father, Maqbool Malik, told the newspaper.

“This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral.”

The couple, who lived in Manhattan, had been swimming in chest-high waters at the resort near Como Parrot Cay when they were overcome by strong riptides, Maqbool Malik said.

The groom’s father condemned the resort for a lack of signs warning swimmers of the possibility of riptides.

“They were truly in love with each other,” said Maqbool Malik.

“The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other.”

The pair married in East Meadow on Long Island.

A funeral for the couple is planned for Sunday in New Jersey.

Their bodies are expected to arrive in New York the day before, the report said.

The groom had graduated from Cornell University and worked at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP in Manhattan. His wife was a fourth-year surgical resident at NYU Langone Health.