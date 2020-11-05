Canadian trick-or-treater finds wedding ring at bottom of candy haul

A Canadian trick-or-treater got more than candy on Halloween night.

Elementary student Niko Lahoda found a wedding ring in his trick-or-treat bag on Saturday, and now his mother Gillian is trying to find its rightful owner, CBC News reports.

The pair went trick-or-treating for about three hours in their St. John’s neighborhood in Newfoundland and Labrador, Gillian told the national news outlet.

“It turned out to be a real ring, so there's some concern that there's maybe somebody who is missing it," she explained to CBC News on Tuesday.

The Lahodas have been plastering hand-written posters around their neighborhood to try and locate the ring’s owner.

“Found: A ring! (inside a Halloween bag!),” one of the posters shared around town reads, as photographed by the CBC. “Did your ring fall off while you were handing out candy?”

However, the posters purposefully lack descriptions of what the lost ring looks like.

"I figure if anyone is missing a ring then they know it, or they will soon find out," Gillian told CBC News. "If I advertised what it looked like then how would I know that the person was telling me the truth?"

Gillian has gone on to rope in Niko’s school to try and reunite the ring with its owner.

Representatives at Vanier Elementary did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Although, the school did tweet out a PSA about the lost ring on Monday.

“Trick-or-wedding ring,” Vanier Elementary’s tweet reads. “One of our students found a wedding ring in his trick-or-treat bag ... he would like to return it to its rightful owner. Can you help us out?”

As of Thursday night, the tweet has received two replies, 122 retweets and 56 likes. Vanier Elementary last tweeted about the ring on Nov. 3.

Unclaimed property laws vary throughout Canada. The province of Newfoundland and Labrador reportedly does not have specified laws for unclaimed property, according to a joint presentation from the British Columbia Unclaimed Property Society and Impact 360 Asset Recovery.

It is not clear what could become of the ring if it cannot be returned to its original owner.