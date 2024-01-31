Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

New York trainer charged with beating horse, fracturing its skull

Crawford, NY trainer Frederick Bourgault arraigned Tuesday over incident that forced horse's euthanasia

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A harness racing trainer in upstate New York was accused of striking a horse and fracturing its skull, requiring the animal to be euthanized, authorities said.

Frederick Bourgault, 26, was arraigned Tuesday on two charges in connection with the death of a race horse named Finish Line last July at the Pine Bush Training Facility in Crawford, about 60 miles north of New York City, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Bourgault is accused of striking the horse with an unspecified hard object, causing a skull fracture that resulted in the animal being euthanized, according to a social media post from Hoovler.

NEW YORK CARRIAGE DRIVER CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER HORSE COLLAPSES IN MANHATTAN

Investigators later had the horse exhumed and examined by veterinary experts.

Horses

Horses grazing in a flooded yard in Matagorda County, Texas, following Hurricane Nicholas, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Bourgault was indicted in November on two felony charges, including second-degree criminal mischief. A judge on Tuesday ordered Bourgault, who is from Canada, to surrender his passport as the case proceeds.

It was not clear if Bourgault had an attorney. The Associated Press left phone messages at the offices of the district attorney and legal aid seeking information.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals noted that Bourgault had previously been fined or suspended for kicking horses and for excessive use of the whip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bourgault is a repeat offender who should have been booted from racing years ago and banned the first time he whipped a horse after a race was over," PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in a prepared release.