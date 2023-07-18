Expand / Collapse search
New York suspect beats up elderly woman's 71-year-old son in mall confrontation: police

The suspect demanded an 88-year-old woman's seat in Queens Center Mall

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
New York City authorities are searching for the suspect who punched and kicked a 71-year-old man at a mall with his mother in Queens this month.

The assault took place at around 3 p.m. July 5 inside the Queens Center Mall. The male suspect approached an 88-year-old woman — the victim's mother — and told her to give up her seat, so he could sit.

The woman's son intervened, but was soon pummeled by the suspect.

"The 88-year-old female’s son, a 71-year-old male, attempted to intervene, at which point the unidentified male punched and kicked the 71-year-old male victim repeatedly," the New York Police Department explained in a press release obtained by FOX 5 New York.

Suspect walking through department store

The suspect fled towards a JC Penney store after the assault in Queens Center Mall. (New York Police Department)

The suspect fled towards a JC Penney store. The victim was transported to a local hospital with head injuries.

"The 71-year-old male victim sustained lacerations to the face and head and was removed by EMS to Forest Hills Hospital," the NYPD added.

Suspect wearing gray sweatshirt

Police say that the suspect beat up the 71-year-old man, giving him head injuries. (New York Police Department)

Pictures show the suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.

Suspect seen smiling on surveillance video

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline. (New York Police Department)

New York Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.