New York City
Published

New York City shooting leaves two victims wounded, suspect at large

The victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Two victims were wounded in a shooting late Monday evening in New York City and the suspect is still on the loose, according to police.

Officers with the New York City Police Department responded at about 11:50 p.m. Monday to a shooting near 7th Avenue and West 41st Street at Times Square in Manhattan, a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The victims, both males, suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh. They were transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Scene of NYC shooting

New York City police responded to a shooting near 7th Avenue and West 41st Street at Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Fox News)

The exact ages of the victims were not immediately clear, but early reports said they are teenagers.

After the shooting, the suspect fled east on 41st Street and remains at large as of Tuesday morning.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black with a brown backpack, police said.

NYPD car

Two male victims were wounded in a shooting late Monday evening in New York City. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Officers recovered ballistic evidence at the scene, and a section of 41st Street is shut down as police continue to work the area.

The incident remains under investigation.